Qatar Open: Federer returns to tennis with win over Evans

Doha [Qatar]: The Swiss tennis star Roger Federer on Wednesday made a winning return as he defeated Daniel Evans of Great Britain in the Round of 16 clash in the ongoing Qatar Open.

Federer secured a 7-6(8), 3-6, 7-5 victory over Evans in what was the former's first match in 405 days.

Competing for the first time since undergoing two right knee surgeries last year, Federer extended his unbeaten ATP Head2Head record against Evans to 4-0.

The Swiss has now won 11 of the 12 sets he has contested against the Murray River Open champion.

Despite a reduced crowd in Doha due to COVID-19 restrictions, Federer received a warm welcome to Centre Court. Federer repaid local fans for their support with a thrilling opening set, which went all the way to a tie-break. While Evans gave a tough competition, Federer managed to win the clash.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion will face Nikoloz Basilashvili in the quarter-finals.