Sumit Nagal faces Garin after his 1st win in ATP main draw

Buenos Aires: Promising Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal will face Chilean second seed Cristian Garin in pre-quarterfinal at the ATP Buenos Aires after winning his first-round match against world no. 100 Joao Sousa of Portugal in straight sets. This was Nagal's first win in the main draw of an ATP Tour event.

Nagal was the man in form as he beat Sousa 6-2, 6-0 in the first round of the ATP 250 clay-court event.

Also Read: Top Indian players to take part in USD 15K UP Open

Sousa managed to break Nagal during his second service game in the first set and lead 2-1 in the initial moments of the first set. However, this didn't deter Nagal and the Indian star came back strongly in the following game to break Sousa's serve and level the set at 2-2.

Nagal then went on to win 10 consecutive games to close the match.

Meanwhile, eighth-seeded American Francis Tiafoe beat Argentine Facundo Bagnis 6-1, 6-3 to seal his first tour-level win since the 2019 Madrid Open, where he made it to the third round. The world No. 62 will next play Spaniard Jaume Munar, who ousted wild card Facundo Diaz Acosta 7-6(5), 6-3.