Singapore: Australia's Alexei Popyrin on Saturday claimed his maiden ATP Tour title at Singapore Open.

Popyrin came-from-behind after losing the first set to defeat Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan 4-6, 6-0, 6-2.

There was going to be a first-time ATP Tour titlist in Singapore as neither Alexander Bublik nor Popyrin has won any ATP tour title before.

While it was the first time that Popyrin has reached the final of any major event, it was the second attempt for Bublik to win his maiden title this year.

Bublik had also reached the final of the Antalya Open. However, he was forced to retire mid-match with an injury. And the Russian born tennis star was determined to end his title drought as he took the opener 6-4.

However, much like their last meeting on the ATP Challenger Tour in 2018, where the Australian rallied from a set down to defeat Bublik, Popyrin won the match.

After losing the first set, Popyrin looked unstoppable as he won the second set 6 love, and lost only two games in the decider.

Popyrin, who came into the tournament unseeded, will jump a career-high ranking of 82 in the world on Monday.