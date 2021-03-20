Watch: Earthquake shakes Mexican Open match as play continues

Watch

Acapulco: An earthquake struck in the middle of Alexander Zverev's Mexican Open semifinal win over Dominik Koepfer in Acapulco on Friday.

With Koepfer serving in the second set, the stadium started rattling causing television cameras to shake, but the two continued to play on with Zverev getting the point.

Mexico's National Seismological Institute said the quake had a magnitude of 5.7 and the epicentre was 60 kilometres southeast of the city of San Marcos, located inland from Acapulco near the Pacific coast.

A mid-match earthquake couldn't stop Zverev as he defeated compatriot Koepfer 6-4, 7-6 (5) on Friday to reach the final of the Mexican Open.

AP