Doha: The 20-time Slam king Roger Federer, who is set to make his competitive comeback with Qatar Open, on Wednesday said that he didn't want to look too far ahead and his focus is on Wimbledon.

Federer will make his comeback on Wednesday and it will be his first match since the 2020 Australian Open. And speaking at Doha Federer insisted that he is not looking "beyond Wimbledon" right now.

"The horizon at the moment is not beyond Wimbledon, anything else is too far: the Olympic Games, the US Open, even if that is also the main goal for this season. Right now the important thing is to focus on the next month and go one day at a time. I can't say more, I don't know more, it is a very interesting moment for myself and for my team, and communication will be key right now."

When Federer was asked about his comeback tournament and his objective, he said, "The results are secondary now, no matter the outcome it will still be a good thing for me to be in this tournament, I will have answers from it and plus my team is here."

Federer stressed that after Doha, he will discuss his plans with his team for next week and how will he prepare for the clay season.

The 39-year-old said he didn't really know what to expect when he steps back on the court for real.

"I know that expectations from myself are extremely low," he said. "I'm just very happy that I'm playing a tournament again, regardless of the outcome of this event."

Federer's first procedure on his right knee occurred in February 2020. That knee kept swelling up after cycle rides or walks with his four children - he announced in June that he had undergone a second procedure.

Federer will monitor how this comeback goes over the next several months and then assess things, but of course, he is hoping to make Wimbledon this year.

He has won a men's-record eight titles at the All England Club and went desperately close to a ninth in 2019 final there, holding two championship points before eventually losing to Novak Djokovic in a fifth-set tiebreaker.

Wimbledon was cancelled last year for the first time since 1945 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

It is scheduled to be played between 28th June and 11th July.