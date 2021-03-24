Watch: Injured Andy Murray withdraws from Miami Open

London: Former world No.1 Andy Murray of Britain has withdrawn from the 2021 Miami Open due to a left groin injury, the organisers said. His place in the draw will be filled by a qualifier or lucky loser, the organisers added.

"It is disappointing, (I am) gutted. It is a tournament (Miami Open) that... yeah like I have loved playing in Miami over the years. I have spent so much time training here and everything and the last time I actually played here was in 2016. It was a long time ago. I felt good (this time around). Training had been fine. And I do not know what happened, so it is just frustrating yeah," Andy said.

The 33-year-old Murray, who has a 28-9 record in Miami, lifted the trophy in 2009 and 2013. He had been given a wildcard for the tournament with his world ranking a lowly 118 due to his long injury layoff.

"I got here Wednesday of last week, trained on Thursday, Friday. (I had) felt fine. I had no issues in practice. And then, when I woke up in the morning and got out of bed, my groin... I felt my groin a bit in the night when I was sort of rolling over. But then, when I went to walk in the morning, it was, really painful to walk. So I do not really know. I know it is not a muscular problem. So my strength, testing and everything that I have done with my physio are fine. I get no pain on any of those tests. So, (there is) something else going on there and I will check it out when I get back home. I feel like, right now, fine walking around. It has got much better (over) the last few days, but just not in time for the start of the tournament," Murray concluded.

Murray is the latest among several big names to have withdrawn from the tournament with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams withdrawing on Monday.

Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer had announced earlier they would withdraw from the tournament.

Murray and his wife, Kim, welcomed their fourth child on March 12.