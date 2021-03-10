Watch | Qatar Open: Roger Federer to face Daniel Evans in his comeback match

Doha: Three-time Qatar Open champion Roger Federer will make his return on the tennis court after 13-months when he faces Britain's Daniel Evans in the second round of the tournament.

Watch

Federer will play his first match since undergoing two knee surgeries when he faces Dan Evans in Doha on Wednesday. He has a 26-3 record at the complex.

The 30-year-old Evans saved 16 of the 18 break points he faced to overcome French player Jeremy Chardy 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 on Tuesday. Evans has lost all three of his previous meetings with Federer, a 20-time Grand Slam champion.

South African qualifier Lloyd Harris dug deep to upset seventh-seeded Stan Wawrinka 7-6 (3), 6-7 (6) 7-5 over two hours and 40 minutes later Tuesday, and sixth-seeded David Goffin beat Filip Krajinovic 6-4, 6-4.

Also, there were wins for Vasek Pospisil and Marton Fucsovics.