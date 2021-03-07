3 dead, 17 injured in road accident in Andhra's West Godavari

West Godavari (Andhra Pradesh): Three people died while 17 suffered injuries in a road accident near Buttayigudem of West Godavari district on Sunday.

The accident took place in the morning when a lorry hit a tractor on the road, Narayan Naik, Superintendent of Police, West Godavari informed.

"A group of 60 people were travelling in 3 tractors from Krishna district to Gubbala Mangamma Temple near Buttayigudem this morning. One of the tractors stopped roadside around 4 am. The lorry from Odisha hit the parked tractor," said Naik.

"A girl, an old man and a woman died while the condition of the other two is critical," he added.

The injured persons are being treated at Eluru Government Hospital here.

The police have taken the lorry driver into custody and seized the lorry. Further investigation is underway.

(ANI)