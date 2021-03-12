Andhra CM honours Pingali Venkayya's daughter, urges PM to confer Bharat Ratna upon tricolour designer

Amaravati: Marking the inauguration of the 75-week-long 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' in Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday met the family of Pingali Venkayya and honoured his daughter Ghantasala Sitamahalakshmi at her residence at Macherla town in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district.

Freedom fighter Pingali Venkayya was a staunch follower of Mahatma Gandhi and the designer of the flag on which the Indian national flag was based.

The Chief Minister spent some time with his family members and obliged them with selfies.

Jagan's visit comes in the wake of the Centre's decision to hold celebrations to mark the 75th anniversary of India's independence.

During her conversation with Jagan, Sitamahalakshmi also showed her the picture of her late father and urged him to confer the Bharat Ratna upon Pingali Venkaiah who designed the National Flag.

"I will be very very happy if Bharat Ratna is awarded to my father before I die," said Sitamahalakshmi.

Jagan handed over a copy of the Government Order granting an award of Rs 75 lakh while the amount was directly credited into Sitamahalakshmi bank account.

He also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting that the Centre confer the highest civilian award Bharat Ratna on Venkaiah posthumously.

"The flag designed by him came to be synonymous with the spirit of free and independent India. However, his life and works largely remain unrecognised," the Chief Minister pointed out in the letter to the Prime Minister.

"It is in this light I request you to confer Bharat Ratna (posthumously) upon Sri Pingali Venkaiah that would not only bequeath peace on his parted soul but also fulfil the aspirations of the people of Andhra Pradesh," Jagan noted.

That would be a "deserving acknowledgement" to the life and contribution of late Sri Pingali Venkaiah, the Chief Minister added.

