Polling for MLC elections underway in AP, Telangana

Vijayawada: The polling began at 8 am and will continue till 4 pm for East-West Godavari and Krishna-Guntur constituencies.

"Arrangements have been made according to the COVID-19 regulations. Masks, gloves and sanitisers for polling staff are sufficiently available," said state Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand.

However, pollings in Maoist-affected divisions, Rampachodavaram, Etapaka, Kukkunuru and Jqngareddygudem, will be completed by 2 pm. A total of 30 candidates are in the fray. The elections are being conducted at 227 polling stations. 2,200 polling staff and 2,400 police personnel have been deployed on election duty. The counting of votes will take place on March 17.

Polling in Telangana

Meanwhile, polling is underway in Telangana also. IT Minister KT Rama Rao cast his vote at Sheikhpet Tehsildar's office in Hyderabad.

Tourism and Excise Minister Srinivas Goud exercised his right to vote in Mahabubnagar. Telangana Home Minister Mahmood Ali voted at Malakpet in Hyderabad.

(With inputs from ANI)

