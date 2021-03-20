Andhra EC files petition CBI probe into info leak from Governor's office

Andhra Pradesh: State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Saturday filed a petition in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking a CBI inquiry over the leak of crucial information from the Governor's office.

The SEC brought the issue to the notice of the High Court through a petition stating that letters written by him to the Governor which are supposed to be kept confidential were divulged.

Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar also mentioned the Chief Secretary of the Government, the Governor's Chief Secretary, AP Ministers - Peddireddy Ramachandra Redd and Botcha Satyanarayana as respondents in the petition.

The High Court transferred the petition to another bench.