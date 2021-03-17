CID issues notice to ex-Andhra minister in land case

Amaravati: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday issued a notice to former TDP (Telugu Desam Party) senior leader and minister P Narayana in connection with a land case.

While the investigation department has issued notices at Narayana's residence in Hyderabad's Kukatpalli, searches are being conducted at his Nellore house.

According to reports, CID officials went to his residence in Hyderabad Wednesday morning and issued notices.

The notice stated that he would appear for the hearing at the Vijayawada CID office on May 22.

Meanwhile, Narayana's residence is being cordoned off and searches are being carried out to prevent anyone from entering.

The notices were issued in the name of DSP A.Lakshminarayana, CID Cyber cell, reports said.

CID officials on Tuesday also issued notices to former chief minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu to appear before the court on May 23 in connection with the same case, reports added.

ALSO READ: Vijayan, Surendran must come clean on secret pact: Cong