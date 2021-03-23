Five killed in road accident in AP's Sangam

Sangam (Andhra Pradesh): Five people died in a road accident at Duvvuru, Sangam Mandal in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday morning.

The accident occurred when a milk van hit an auto-rickshaw that was parked on the Nellore-Mumbai national highway. Four persons from Duvvuru village were killed on the spot while another person succumbed to injuries at Nellor hospital.

The deceased were identified as K Babu (55), T Ramanayya (60), K Malakondayya (50), G Sinayya (50) and M Sinayyaga, all hailing from SC colony of Duvvuru village.

As many as 14 from the village were going to Kodavalur zone for fishing in ponds when they met with the accident. They were standing near the parked auto-rickshaw when the speeding milk van hit their vehicle. Four including the milk van driver were injured and were rushed to Buchireddypalem Hospital for treatment.

After receiving information, Buchireddypalem CI Suresh Babu, Sangam SI Srikanth reached the accident spot. The bodies were taken to hospital for autopsy. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

