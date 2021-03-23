Andhra Pradesh: Court refuses to pass order directing EC to hold local body polls

Amravati (Andhra Pradesh): The Andhra Pradesh High Court refused to pass any interim order or orders directing the State Election Commission to hold polls in Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies.

The Judge held that it is within the purview of the SEC to decide election-related dates and notifications. "AP State Election Commission shall decide the election date/ notification to be issued for MPTC/ ZPTC in accordance with its repository of powers and taking into consideration the relevant material and requirements," the court observed.

The Judge agreed with the argument of N Ashwani Kumar, Standing Counsel for SEC that decision making is under process and that it does not require interference and cannot be interfered with by the High Court.

Kumar also argued that the validity of the writ petition is doubted as the State Government argued beyond its jurisdiction and it is State-sponsored.

The Judge refused to passed interim orders and posted the writ petition for hearing on March 30 after filing the Counter Affidavits.

