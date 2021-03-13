India helped over 150 countries during COVID-19: Piyush Goyal

Tirupati: India has done its best to help the world during the COVID-19 crisis under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday.

India was not dependent on anybody during the pandemic period, rather it extended support to the world in the battle against the virus, Goyal claimed.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the true spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' (regarding the world as one family) has initially supported with the supply of medicines to over 150 countries besides the COVID-19 vaccine supply to over 75 nations from India, Goyal noted.

"This is the true spirit and strength of the people of India that we ever care for the world while protecting our self," Goyal said adding that the presiding deity of Tirupati Lord Balaji blessed and encouraged us to serve the world during the COVID-19 period.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has not yet ended, he urged people to be careful and protect themselves by strictly observing the protocols including maintaining social distance and wearing masks at all times.

We have to wait till everybody is vaccinated and till a cure is found, he said.

After the COVID-19-induced lockdown was eased, India's economy is back on its feet and the Indian railway has done more freight loadings this year compared to last, besides reinstalling and restarting almost 80 per cent of trains including mails and expresses in the country, he said.

In Tirupati, expansion work at the railway station was nearing completion and that would help it receive more trains from different parts of the country, he added.

