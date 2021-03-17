Jagan recommends retired HC judge Seetharama Murti as SHRC chairperson

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday recommended retired high court judge M Seetharama Murti as the chairperson of the state human rights commission (SHRC).

He chaired the SHRC meeting and recommended retired district judge Dande Subramanyam as judicial and advocate G. Srinivasa Rao as non-judicial members of the commission.

The meeting was held at the secretariat to finalise the names of the chairperson and members of AP SHRC.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita proposed the names and the selection committee approved them.

Legislative council chairman MA Sharif and Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram, along with Sucharita were present in the meeting.

