AP police search for man in sexual assault case

Nellore: Police in Andhra Pradesh say they are looking for a man who married an under-age girl before she was sexually assaulted.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nagaraju said the incident in Nellore was reported three days ago and a case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) against a 50-year-old man.

He said police teams have fanned out to arrest the man identified as Chinna Subbaiah.

The officer also said that the suspect from Kottur in Nellore city took the minor to Dhampur village where he assaulted her. Locals rescued the girl and she was sent to Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) home by the police.

Locals allege that the girl's parents arranged her illegal marriage to raise money for their eldest daughter's medical treatment.

