Indian girl sets record for climbing Kilimanjaro

Anantapur: Ritvikashree, a nine-year-old girl from Tadimarri Mandal of Anantapur district in Andhra Pradesh has climbed Mount Kilimanjaro and holds the record for Asia's youngest person to climb Africa's tallest mountain. She is also the second in the world to achieve the feat.

The Indian flag was once again hoisted on Mount Kilimanjaro in the African continent. Kilimanjaro mountain is at an altitude of 5,685 meters. She set on the expedition on February 17 and reached South Africa on February 20 and started her journey with a guide.

The journey which lasted for seven days ended without any hindrance on February 27, said Ritvikashree's father Kadapala Shankar.

