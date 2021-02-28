More than 1,000 govt schools struggle without teachers in AP

Amaravati: School students in Andhra Pradesh are in peril due to lack of teachers. Transfers, teacher's hesitancy to join remote areas, temporary adjustments by deputing local teachers aggravate the issue.

Prior to the transfers of teachers, there were 1,286 schools across Andhra Pradesh without even a single teacher. While, the number remains the same after reorganization. Some teachers who worked in remote areas have been transferred and there are vacancies allotted in deficient areas. Meanwhile, some teachers are hesitant in joining remote areas.

In some districts, those who are nearby were sent on deputation for a week or ten days, while in others, temporary adjustments were made. Students are suffering a lot as the teachers are coming on deputation.

Kurnool

Nitravatti Primary School in Halaharvi mandal of Kurnool district had more than 250 students. Prior to the transfers, there were five teachers here. Two were placed on deputation from Gullem and Billehall as rest of them left the school after transfers.

Prakasam

All the teachers in 14 schools in Prakasam district have been transferred. Those who have been transferred are being deputed here on a temporary basis as no one has replaced these positions.

Chittor, Nellore, Guntur

There is not even a single teacher for 134 schools in Chittoor district. Local teachers are sent here on deputation. The situation is similar in 69 schools in Nellore. There are no teachers for 13 schools in Guntur district.

Krishna and Visakhapatnam

29 schools in Krishna and 75 schools in Visakhapatnam district are under temporary adjustment.

Single teacher teaches every subject

Officials estimate that there are up to 8,000 single teacher schools across the state for Class 1 to Class 5. A single teacher teaches all subjects here. In case, if they are on leave, temporary adjustment is made. While, at times, school remain closed if they fail to arrange some other teacher from the area.

Students of different classes are taught in the same class, leading to students losing focus and attention. Teachers also have to teach continuously from morning till evening.

School remains to be closed at some places

There are 918 single teacher schools in Nellore district. The primary school in Minagallu has only one teacher for 31 students. Others do not come forward to work on deputation to this school if the teacher is on leave. There are no records found regarding notification to higher authorities on leaves.

In Kurnool district, 98 schools are running with single teachers. In Chittoor, the number is 99, 20 in Guntur, 595 in West Godavari, 250 in East Godavari, 115 in Visakhapatnam and 4 in Srikakulam.

