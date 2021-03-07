Police find vital clues in Chhattisgarh boy abduction in Tirumala

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh): The investigating officers in Chhattisgarh boy abduction in Tirumala of Chittoor District in Andhra Pradesh made headway and found vital clues. Police have got a picture of the clear face of the accused. Cops had earlier identified the boy being taken away by a man. They delayed the investigation of the case as the CC footage was unclear.

Shivakumar Sahu, a six-year-old boy from a family that belongs to Chhattisgarh, went missing on the 27th of last month in Tirumala. Based on the complaint given by the boy's family, Tirupati Urban Police has set up special teams and launched a search to nab the accused. The imaginary photo of the accused was released last night.

CCTV footage showed the accused person movements based on a speculative video. Police believe the suspect had roamed alone on the day of the kidnapping near a shop at Annarao Circle in the city. The accused who had tried to avoid CCTV cameras was also recorded. Police who released the footage expedited the investigation said SP Venkata Appalanaidu.

Urban SP set up special teams to identify the address of the missing boy. Those who know the whereabouts of the accused or the boy are asked to give information to Tirupati Police Command, Control Room number 80999 99977.

