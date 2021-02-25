'Rasta Roko' over privatisation of Vizag steel plant

Hyderabad: With the Modi government’s decision to privatise the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, protests have intensified in Andhra Pradesh.

The Visakhapatnam Steel Conservation Struggle Committee (VSCSC) is now organising 'Rasta Roko' across the state on Friday.

Raising concerns about the issue, Ayodhya Ram convener of VSCSC said, "It is outrageous that the Center is acting in a provocative manner on the issue of privatization of Visakhapatnam steel. BJP leaders who say the privatization issue is untrue, continue doing their job. Have they or haven't they on the other hand formed a committee with representatives of various ministries."

Under the Rasta Roko campaign, the protestors would sit on the national highway from 11 A.M to 1 p.m blocking the stretch entirely.

It is in this context and to make the campaign a success, the representatives of the Committee will be holding talks with the leaders of all parties.

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) has already spoken against the privatisation of the steel plant, however, whether the party will be a part of Rasta Roko is not known.