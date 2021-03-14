Six dead, 7 injured after lorry hits auto in Andhra's Krishna

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh): Six persons were killed and seven others were injured after a lorry hit an autorickshaw in Andhra Pradesh's Nuzvid here in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

"A truck hit an auto near Gollapalli village at 4 am this morning. There were 12 persons in the auto, including the driver. Six of them, including the driver, died on the spot while the remaining seven are injured. They were taken to the Nuzvid government hospital," Nuzvid Rural Circle Inspector Venkata Narayana said in a telephonic conversation.

"Conditions of three injured are critical. They have been shifted to Vijayawada government hospital for better treatment. The victims are identified as coolies from Lion Tanda village in Nuzvid Mandal," Narayana added.

The deceased have been identified as Ramesh, Bhukia Nagraj, Banavathu Swana, Bhukia Somla, Burmawat Baby, Banavathu Nagu.

A case has been filed under section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code. The police are searching for the absconding driver.

ANI INPUTS