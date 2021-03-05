State wide bandh against the decision of Vizag steel plant privatization

Amaravati: Objecting against the privatization of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) Visakhapatnam, popularly known as Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) in Andhra Pradesh, all political parties in the State except the Bharatiya Janata Party, labour unions have called for a Statewide bandh today.

The Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress party-led government has also extended support for the bandh. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered cooperation and support for the bandh. Truck owners' unions, civil society have extended solidarity.

All educational institutions and universities remain closed. Andhra University has also officially declared its shutdown. Minister of Transport and I&PR of Government of Andhra Pradesh, Perni Venkataramaiah announced State government's support for the bandh. He also said that Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) buses would be stalled till 1 p.m.Buses have been confined to depots and passengers were seen leaving as no transport is available.

A demonstration has been staged at the Pandit Nehru Bus Station."Telugu Desam Party, 10 Left parties, YSRCP and the Congress are supporting this bandh call. I request Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy to have an all-party meeting. He should also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi with representatives of all the parties. PM Modi stated very clearly that 100 PSUs will be privatised. This is not a small matter," Communist Party of India (Marxist) K Ramakrishna told.

"The privatisation of the steel plant is very much opposed in Andhra Pradesh. For the last several days, protests have been taking place. Trade unions and almost all political parties in the state are supporting the bandh. We are glad to see this is support," P Madhu, State secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) added.

He further hit out at the Central government saying, "The LIC has also been privatised. The sea, the air - everything is going to be handed over to corporates. The Government should take this decision back."

P Gowtam Reddy, YSRCP leader also demanded the withdrawal of the decision and said, "The government should verify the practicality of this kind of privatisation."

With inputs from ANI