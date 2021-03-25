Tipplers turn to hand sanitiser after surge in liquor prices; Two dead in Vijayawada

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh): The rising number of deaths among tipplers who consume methyl alcohol-based hand sanitisers have rung the alarm bells with the death of two more people in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

It is believed that alcohol addicts are swayed to try cheaply available hand sanitisers after the prices of liquor were recently hiked. The city police have reached out to the local pharmacies, urging them to exercise caution during the sale of sanitisers.

Siram Nageswara Rao, a resident of Kottapeta Raju Garu Street, died after consuming hand sanitiser. Thotakura Bagyaraju from Vinchipeta committed suicide by drinking sanitiser and hanging himself.

In the wake of the pandemic, sanitisers are widely available in the market. Two others died very recently.

Following a hike in the prices of liquor, tipplers who were addicted to cheap liquor are believed to try hand sanitisers. Drinking sanitiser will cause vomiting and diarrhoea. Consumption of hand sanitiser in excessive quantity can lead to organ damage and death.

The police department, which is monitoring the situation, has arranged a meeting with the pharmacy outlets in the city. Instructive boards have also been set up to explain the dangers of drinking sanitiser.

