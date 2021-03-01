Vice Admiral AB Singh takes charge of Eastern Naval Command

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh): Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh on Monday took charge as the new Flag Officer Commanding -in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at the headquarters in Visakhapatnam.

As per a statement, Vice Adm AB Singh took charge as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) from Vice Adm Atul Kumar Jain, who has been transferred to New Delhi to assume charge as the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC).

A parade comprising of Ceremonial Guards and platoons of naval personnel drawn from various ships, submarines and establishments honored the new ENC at the Naval Base.

The Parade was attended by all Flag Officers and Commanding Officers of the naval establishments.

(ANI)