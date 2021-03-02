Vijayawada Railway division sets record in goods shipment

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh): Vijayawada Railway Division on Sunday achieved a rare feat of the highest ever interchange (trains movement with nearby zones and divisions) of 242 goods trains (122 trains given and 120 trains taken). The previous best is 222 achieved on February 14, 2021.

The division earns crores of rupees annually from goods trains on freight. The operating department plays a key role in this. Railway controllers and operating staff normally deliver 160 Goods trains on a regular basis at the DRM office at regular intervals.

The handover was made possible by the speed of the trains, the strength of the track, and the vigilance officers and staff.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Srinivas specially congratulated the Vijayawada Senior Divisional Operating Officer (Senior DVOM) V. Anjaneyulu along with the controllers, and staff for this achievement.