YSRCP MP meets President alleging fake cases from own party

Amaravati: Rebel Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) Narasapuram Member of Parliament Kanumuru Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Friday met with President Ram Nath Kovind and claimed that the Andhra Pradesh government is allegedly filing fake police cases against him.



He blamed Achanta MLA and state Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju for allegedly orchestrating the police cases on him.



Raju claimed that he has been raising his voice and questioning the alleged misdeeds of the YSRCP government as a 'responsible' citizen but allegedly earning harassment in return.



"I am raising my voice and questioning the aspects of my state government's misdeeds pounding heavy burden upon the people as a result, and also leading to the demolition of democratic values with its mischiefs in the state," claimed Raju.



According to the Narasapuram MP, Sriranganadha Raju allegedly provoked many people in Achanta constituency to file false cases against him, allegedly leading up to seven FIRs being registered against him.



"Due to this kind of state government's overtly intolerant and arrogant attitude, the situation is so grieving that even I am unable to visit my own Parliamentary constituency. The state government is demolishing all of my basic democratic and fundamental rights," he alleged.



Raju informed the President that the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act is allegedly being misused to curb any voice of dissent.



Allegedly because of these hiccups, he claimed that he is unable to implement government schemes endorsed by the Prime Minister.

"Motivated by the call of PM for Sansad Adarsh Grama Yojana, I have even prepared complete planning to make five villages in my constituency as model villages," claimed the MP who is known to be close to many Telugu movie actors.



He also claimed that he even planned to implement 'Azad Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in a 'grand' manner in Narasapuram constituency but allegedly the state government is trying to suppress his own Azadi (freedom) with its unbridled power.



"Kindly, please intervene in this issue to check this kind of blatant abuse of power by this state government which don't allow even a Parliamentarian to perform his duties freely in a democratic manner," he claimed to Kovind.

The rebel MP requested the President to give the required orders to the state government on this alleged issue.



From the past several months, Raju has adopted a confrontational approach with the YSRCP government and is openly attacking it through various interviews, talk shows, comments, mockery and other forms.



Raju mostly features in those vernacular television channels and dailies which are opposed to the state government and majorly puts forth his allegations of religious conversions, reservations and threats to Hinduism.

He joined the YSRCP just a few days before the 2019 elections and managed to win from the Narasapuram Lok Sabha constituency under the YSRCP ticket.



Raju rarely visited his constituency after winning the election though he made tall claims to the President about adopting villages and other projects. From the past several months, he mostly divided his time between Delhi and Hyderabad.



The MP recently underwent a bypass surgery in Mumbai and before that faced the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raids on his offices and residences for allegedly defaulting on bank loans worth hundreds of crores of rupees.



He emerged as a thorn in the flesh for Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy who is avoiding Raju in all ways.



Though he claimed to be a YSRCP MP, recently for Sankranti festival and his purported visit to Bhimavaram in West Godavari district, billboards featuring Raju were erected across the town which were devoid of any YSRCP insignia, indicating his level proximity to the ruling party.



Despite Raju's negative publicity efforts on Reddy and the state government on a daily basis, YSRCP managed to triumph in the rural and urban local bodies polls with landslide victories.



Raju hails from lush green West Godavari district renowned for its peace and tranquility and stellar communal harmony.

IANS

