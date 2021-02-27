2 killed in Guwahati landslide, rescue ops on

Guwahati: Two people have been killed and around 10 others are feared trapped in a mound of slush and rock debris after a massive landslide razed a settlement of construction workers in Chandrapur area of Assam's Guwahati on Saturday.

Ther identities of the deceased persons are yet to be ascertained. Meanwhile, at least 6 people were rushed to the hospital.

According to reports, the incident occurred this afternoon when over 16 labourers engaged in construction work of the railway tunnel project.

Six bodies were pulled out of the debris and the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, reports said.

On being informed about the incident, senior officials have rushed to the spot and rescue and relief operation is underway, reports added.

