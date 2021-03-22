Amit Shah slams Congress alliance with AIUDF in Assam

Silapathar (Assam): Slamming the Congress alliance with AIUDF, Amit Shah on Monday said that Rahul Gandhi must make it clear as to how he will save Assam from infiltration while having Badruddin Ajmal in another arm. The Union Home Minister attacked Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party by claiming that Congress means turmoil and BJP means development. He said that it is time for the people of Assam to decide whether they want terrorism or development.

Amit Shah campaigns for BJP in Assam

As Assam is all set for the first phase of the assembly election, the BJP star campaigners have thronged the poll-bound state. With this, the heated political scenario has turned more interesting as the top leaders have sounded the war bugle in different parts of the state. Both BJP and Congress are now busy with election campaign rallies and the star campaigners of both the parties have left no stone unturned to attract the voters. It seems the top leaders of BJP and Congress do not want to leave a single chance to slam each other.

After PM Narendra Modi's recent visit to the poll-bound state the BJP National president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reached the state to campaign for the party.

On Monday, Home Minister Amit Shah reached Silapathar to campaign for BJP alliance candidate Bhuban Pegu who is all set to contest from 114 no. Jonai Constituency.

Criticizing the Congress, Shah appealed to the public to cast their vote for BJP. Over thousands of people were present at the campaign. Shah also addressed a rally here in Udalguri and Majuli.

Appreciating Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal for his effort to organize cabinet meeting for the first time in Majuli, Shah claimed that it is Sarbananda Sonowal who took the initiative for Majuli's recognition as a district.

While Shah campaigned for Bhuban Pegu in Jonai, the national president JP Nadda campaigned for Hemanta Kalita in Titabar Constituency. He also addressed rallies here in Tingkhong and Behali constituency.