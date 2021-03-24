Anti-drugs drive continues in Tripura ; lady drug peddler arrested

Agartala: Following the arrest of drug kingpin Nahid Maih few days ago, Tripura police have arrested a lady identified as Uma Malakar from her residence located at West Champamura and have seized huge quantities of brown sugar and cash. The police succeeded to trace her out after getting leads from the interrogation of Maih, Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar Ramesh Yadav said.

Accordingly, raid was conducted as per the coordinates shared by Nahid and 120 grams of brown sugar, 200 brown sugar stuffed vials, around 1,000 empty vials were recovered from there. In addition, Rs 1, 84, 000 cash was also seized along with a mobile phone , Yadav said.

Also read: Tripura police nab drug kingpin Nahid Miah

According to Yadav, after getting the hints, a team under the leadership of Saroj Bhattacharjee, Officer-in-Charge of East Agartala police station conducted a surprise raid in her residence. “The information was that a huge consignment of drugs was hidden there in West Champa Mura."

He said efforts were afoot to attach property of drug peddlers and drug kingpins so that financial support could be also snapped after being arrested. “Few days back, one of the biggest suppliers of drugs in Agartala city, Nahid Miah was arrested from Agartala city. He had even links with drug smugglers of Bangladesh, Shillong and Manipur," he said.

Also read: Giriraj Singh lauds Tripura's eco-friendly bamboo bottles

"Generally, drugs are smuggled to Tripura through these three routes”, he said adding that the police was trying to break the whole nexus of drug peddling in the state and also trying to keep close vigilance on movement of suspicious people. “A number of names have come forward and soon more surprise raids will be conducted”, said Yadav.

Sources said, in the last ten days hundreds of peddlers had been arrested and contraband materials worth more than a crore was seized.

Also read: Tripura women priests in rare wedding rituals