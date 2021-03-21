Assam has two chief ministers: Priyanka Gandhi

Guwahati: The political scenario of Assam has turned more interesting, as the national leaders of both Congress and BJP are visiting the state ahead of the Assam poll. After her recent visit to poll-bound Assam in early March, Congress general secretary, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has again arrived in Assam today to campaign for the Assam Assembly election. Today, Gandhi addressed several election campaign rallies here in Jorhat, Nazira and in Khumtai.

Claiming that the government of Assam is being operated not from Assam but from Delhi, Gandhi said that Assam has two chief ministers. She claimed that Asom Gana Parishad too is no more a regional power. Hence, it has turned into Delhi Gana Parishad.

Gandhi said, "Without the permission of Delhi and without asking Delhi, the government of Assam can do nothing. BJP said that Assam will receive a chief minister who will work for the Assamese, but, instead of doing that they have made the chief minister weak. "

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the promises that the BJP had made prior to the 2016 Assam poll, Gandhi said, "The BJP had made a lot of promises in the earlier election. The promised that they will take initiative to create 25 lakh employment but in vain. They promised that they will implement Clause Six of the Assam accord which will safeguard the Assamese culture but they didn't. They told that they'll not implement the CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) but after coming into power they did the opposite."

Alleging that the BJP had made false promises to the tea garden workers, Gandhi said, "The BJP had promised the tea garden workers that it'll take initiative to uplift their lifestyle. But, the women whom I met told me that they've got nothing. Besides the poor health facility in tea garden areas, they struggle hard for their daily bread as the government has taken no initiative to increase their wage."

Assam will go to the polls for 126 seats in three phases starting from March 27 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.