Assam hosts North East Buyer Seller Meet held under the aegis of MEA and ICC

Guwahati: The States Division of the MEA, in association with the Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC), North Eastern Chapter organized North East Buyer Seller Meet on Monday in Guwahati, Assam.

The event was organized in hybrid mode to maximize its reach. The initiative provided a platform to showcase products & services of North Eastern states in various sectors such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Hand-loom, Textiles, Handicrafts, Tourism and Hospitality, etc. to the neighbouring countries – Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal.

The North Eastern Buyer Seller Meet featured participation from over 100 entrepreneurs in B2B meetings including 70 from North Eastern Region and 30 from neighbouring countries.

A Mini-Expo was also held, to showcase the products and services. It was widely acknowledged that post-pandemic, a boost to the industries was very much required and the event was held at the right time. Hence, it was appreciated as topical and welcome, the statement from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Most of the Principal Secretary Industries and Hand-loom Commissioners from the North Eastern Region were present at the event. C. Rajasekhar, OSD (States), represented the Ministry of External Affairs in the event.

While delivering the keynote address, C. Rajasekhar, highlighted the importance of the initiative. He emphasized that North East Buyer Seller Meet would harness the potential and strength of the north-Eastern region by linking its products and services to the markets in neighbouring countries.

In line with the vision of Prime Minister Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs has a special focus on the North Eastern Region and is committed to the all-round development of the region, the statement read.

The first-ever Buyer Seller Meet is part of forward-looking initiatives and signals that India is back to business and proactively preparing to avail post-Covid opportunities. It offers to foster cross border cooperative linkages with neighbouring countries and underlines the importance, Government of India attaches to the North Eastern Region, it added.