Assam polls: JP Nadda to release BJP's manifesto on March 23

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda is scheduled to unveil the party's manifesto for the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections in Assam on March 23.

Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.

Speaking at a public rally in Golaghat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'doosri baar, BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) sarkar' has been decided in Assam.

"The double engine sarkar of NDA has made available several facilities such as toilets, LPG gas, electricity and free medical treatment. Now we are working towards the availability of water with full force," the Prime Minister said.

In 2016, the BJP scripted history and formed the government for the first time in the state ending Congress's 15-year rule. BJP and its allies AGP and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) won a combined 86 seats in the 126-member Assam assembly. BJP had bagged 60 seats, AGP 14, and BPF 12 seats.

This time the BPF has joined the Congress-led coalition 'Mahajath' after breaking away from the BJP-led BJP is contesting the polls in Assam in alliance with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) alliance.

