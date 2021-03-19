Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma files nomination

Guwahati: North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) convenor and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is contesting the assembly polls from Jalukbari seat, filed his nomination on Friday, amid cheers by a sea of supporters.

The BJP leader led a massive rally from Sonaram Field to the office of Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu where he submitted his papers in the presence of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and senior party leaders.

Accompanied by wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma and son Nandil, the political heavyweight, during the roadshow, waved at his supporters, who played traditional musical instruments to greet him.

Women, in colourful attire, were seen performing Bihu dance on the two-kilometre stretch that the rally covered in a span of three hours.

Earlier in the day, Sarma and his wife had offered prayers at the Kamakhya temple.

The state finance minister, after filing his nomination, told reporters that the election results would determine the course of Assam's development, its future.

Seeking peoples blessings, he exuded confidence that the BJP-AGP-UPPL combine will win the assembly polls.

Asked about his thoughts on the opposition Grand Alliance, the minister, refused to say much but wished them well.

He also skirted questions about the BJP's chief ministerial face in Assam.

Sarma is contesting from Jalukbari for the fifth consecutive term. He had won the seat in 2016 by a margin of over 85,000 votes.