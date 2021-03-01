Assam Rifles launches guidance capsule for military nursing service in Mizoram

Aizwal: Considering the privileges and benefits in career prospects of the Indian Army, 46 Battalion of Assam Rifles initiated Six weeks Guidance capsule for Military Nursing Service candidates with effect from March 1 to 10 April 2021 as part of the social welfare drive.

The Six weeks capsule is taking place with an aim of women empowerment in the state of Mizoram. The Capsule was framed to be conducted in three-phase. Phase-I was conducted from 23 to 25 February 2021 with a screening test in which a total of 60 candidates attended a screening in which the result was affirmed on 26 February 2021.

Phase-II commenced with the registration of selected candidates from 17 February to 10 March 2021.

The Battalion kick-started Phase-III with an Opening ceremony, Registration and Guidance capsule for the candidates. The guidance capsule focuses on various subjects like Botany, Zoology, Physics Chemistry, English, Reasoning, Current Affairs and practice of previous question papers. Special emphasis will be given on qualitative and quantitative improvement with weekly progress tests.

The Capsule is set to achieve a range of goals including up-liftment of society with new avenues of opportunities and feel of nationalism in the youth of Mizoram there by achieving the penultimate goal of encouraging them to be fore front fighters for the nation.