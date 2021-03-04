Assam to promote all students from Class I to 9

Guwahati:The Assam Education Department has said all the students from Class 1 to 9 would be promoted to the next class whether they appear in the annual examinations or not.

A senior official of the Education Department said on Thursday that an order has been issued asking all government and non-governmental schools to promote all students of Class 1 to 9 to the next class.

The order also said that classes for the next academic session would invariably be started from April 1.

The official said that the government took this decision due to the closure of the educational institutions for over eight months from March last year in view of the Covid-19 induced lockdown and associated situations.

"Online classes were conducted by the Schools and the Education Department through digital devices, but many of the students could not afford online classes," the Education Department order said.

IANS