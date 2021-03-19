No CAA in Assam if Congress is voted to power, says Rahul Gandhi

Lahowal (Assam): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday asserted that his party, if voted to power in Assam, will ensure that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is not implemented in the state.

Affirming that no religion teaches enmity, Gandhi, during his interaction with college students here in Dibrugarh district, said the saffron party was "selling hatred to create divisions among people".

"It is the BJP that uses hatred to divide society. No matter where they go to spread hatred, the Congress will ensure it promotes there love and harmony," he said.

In an apparent reference to the RSS - the BJP's ideological fountainhead -- the Congress leader said there is "one force in Nagpur that is trying to control the entire country" but the youths must resist this attempt with love and confidence as they happen to be the future of the country.

Further, he attacked the BJP at the Centre for "unemployment amongst youth, the declining democracy and the farm law protest.

Gandhi said, "Democracy is declining. Youth are unemployed, farmers are protesting, CAA is there. We can't ask the people of Assam to forget their culture, language if they come to Delhi. People from different cultures, languages, religions make up India. One force, born in Nagpur, trying to control the whole country. If the country's future (students) cannot openly talk to the Prime Minister, then there is no doubt that something somewhere is wrong."

Questioning the condition of the tea gardens in Assam, the Congress leader claimed that his party had come up with a policy for investment that was cancelled by the current BJP government in the state.

"Look at the condition of the tea gardens. During our government, we gave a policy in Assam so that investment could be done, but this government cancelled it," he said.

The Congress would be contesting the Assembly polls in alliance with the minority-based All India United Democratic Front and four other parties.

Gandhi, who is in Assam on a two-day visit, is scheduled to release the party's manifesto in the poll-bound state on Saturday.

