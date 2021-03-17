BJP will register big win in Assam, says Fadnavis

Guwahati: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday stated that the party will register a big win in Assam.

Reacting to National Congress Party Chief Sharad Pawar's prediction on upcoming assembly elections, Fadnavis said, "Even our adversaries have accepted that BJP will win in Assam. Although I don't agree with Sharad Pawar Ji's whole statement, if he also believes that BJP will win in Assam, it goes on to show that we will register a big win.

Fadnavis made the state during his visit to Guwahati.

Sharad Pawar on Sunday said that the BJP will retain power in Assam, but other parties will win in other states.

"In Assam, the BJP's condition is comparatively better (than other states). In one state (Assam), BJP will retain power while in other states, other political parties will win elections. This is the trend and I am sure this new trend from five states will show a new way to the nation," he added.

He further said, "Despite all the misuse of state machinery by the BJP, Mamata Banerjee will retain her state."

Four states and one union territory - West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, will be going to poll in the coming months.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left-Indian Secular Front alliance and the BJP in the fray. Elections will be held in eight phases in the state starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29.

Assembly elections in Assam for 126 seats will be held in three phases starting on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. Five political parties including Congress, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), Communist Party of India (CPI), CPI(Marxist), CPI(Marxist-Leninist) and Anchalik Gana Morcha will contest polls together to oust the BJP's Sonowal government from power.

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry will be held in a single phase on April 6. Counting of votes for all four states and one Union Territory will take place on May 2.

In Tamil Nadu, the DMK MK Stalin-led party will contest with the Congress party, CPI, CPI (M), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Vaiko's Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK). The BJP meanwhile will contest as an NDA partner with the AIADMK.

ANI Report