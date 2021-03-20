BSF guns down cattle smuggler in Tripura

Agartala (Tripura): The Border Security Force (BSF) troops posted at Yakubnagar borders under North Tripura district's Kadamtala area shot dead a Bangladeshi national allegedly involved in cattle smuggling at a border village in the district.

The deceased smuggler has been identified as Bappa Miah, earlier booked under several cases of trans-border smuggling.

According to BSF, on Saturday BSF troops found that a large group of smugglers were gathering at the borders that fall under the jurisdiction of BSF's Yakub Nagar border outpost. Ten to twelve persons divided into two groups approached the borders from both sides, Indian territory and Bangladesh territory.

When a faction of them started to rip up the IBB fencing, BSF troops challenged the smugglers and tried to chase them away. Sensing trouble, the smugglers who were having a considerable number of cattle heads under their possession started pelting stones and subsequently laid a siege surrounding the troops.

In self-defence, one of the BSF Jawan fired two rounds from his PAG (Pump Action Gun) which is according to BSF non-lethal. Bappa Miah got hurt by the bullet and he died consequently.

However, the other members of the smuggler group fled away from the spot. The BSF and police later recovered a chopper and a fencing cutter machine from the spot of occurrence. The body of the smuggler was handed over to the police.

