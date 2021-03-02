'Cong will bring law to nullify CAA in Assam if voted to power in assembly polls'

Tezpur: Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Tuesday asserted that her party if voted to power in Assam, will bring a new law to "nullify" the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the state.

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary, who is in poll-bound Assam on a two-day visit, also claimed that her party will hike the daily wages of tea garden workers to Rs 365 from the existing Rs 167, and provide at least 25,000 government jobs to youth.

"People of Assam were cheated by a party (BJP) five years ago that promised them 25 lakh jobs but gave them CAA instead. Our party is not making empty promises but undertaking five guarantees," the Congress leader, who sported a traditional 'gamocha' around her neck which had the letters CAA crossed out on it, said.

