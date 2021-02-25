Congress, new regional forces hand in glove: Shah

Batadraba (Assam): Indicating a tacit understanding between the Congress and the new regional forces, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that Congress has put up these new political parties so that the vote share of the BJP can be reduced in the forthcoming elections.

Shah said this while addressing a massive public rally at Batadraba in Nagaon district on Thursday and added that those youth, who the Congress has attacked during the Assam movement and hundreds of them killed by Congress during the Assam movement are now pitched against the saffron party by the Congress. "Those who were involved in the Assam movement are being used by Congress in different names to ensure that the BJP's vote share could be reduced," he said.

"Both the Congress and the new regional forces know that they cannot win the elections. But they are trying to help Congress by reducing the vote share of the BJP. It is very painful to see that the Congress during the Assam movement had attacked these leaders of the regional forces and hundreds of youths were killed during that period by the Congress government," Shah said.

"But people of Assam knows that a government by the BJP and Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) alone can make Assam a developed, peaceful, corruption-free and infiltrator free state," he said.

The Union Home Minister also attacked the Congress and said that during the Congress tenure the illegal infiltrators killed Assam's pride one-horned rhinos and the government remained a mute spectator.

Shah also took a dig at the Congress over the alliance with AIUDF and said that those who are sitting with Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF chief), cannot stop "ghuspetia" (Illegal infiltrators), he said.

He said that those who are sitting with Ajmal should not talk of securing Assam.

Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants to make Assam free of floods. "People of Assam has to face problems due to floods every year. Lakhs and crores of people are rendered homeless due to floods every year. We have studied the four monsoons through satellite and found out locations from where the water flow can be diverted and taken to big ponds so that the flood problem is solved. These places will also be turned into tourism places and irrigation source," said Shah.

Highlighting the achievements of the five years of the BJP government in Assam, Shah said that it is the BJP government that has bestowed Bharat Ratna upon music maestro Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika and Padma Bhushan awards to former Chief Minister Late Tarun Gogoi. He said that over 20000 kms of road had been completed by the BJP led government in Assam in the last five years.