Congress releases list for Assam Assembly elections; Ripun Bora to contest from Gohpur

Hyderabad: Congress on Saturday announced the list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly polls. According to the list released by the grand old party, state unit chief Ripun Bora will contest the elections from Gohpur.

The party also fielded Rana Goswami from Jorhat, Subhramitra Gogoi from Sibsagar, Rajkumar Nilanetra Neog from Dibrugarh and Sibnath Chetia from Digboi.

Congress releases a list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly elections

From Congress, this time, Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has taken the responsibility to lead the election campaigns in Assam. She has already launched a poll campaign in Assam from March 1, for the upcoming state Assembly polls.

Congress releases a list of 40 candidates for Assam Assembly elections

The Congress, which was in power in the state for 15 years (2001-2016) until the BJP-led alliance came to power in 2016, has formed a 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) with three Left parties -- CPI(M), CPI and CPI(ML) -- as well as the AIUDF, the Anchalik Gana Morcha, Bodoland People's Front (BPF), three regional parties having a political base among the Muslims and indigenous people.

The Congress had gone solo in the previous Assembly elections in Assam in 2016, securing 26 seats in the 126-member Assembly.

The 126-member Assam Assembly will go to the polls in three phases on March 27 (47 seats), April 1 (39 seats) and April 6 (40 seats). The results will be declared on May 2.

Also Read: Bengal polls 2021: Suvendu Adhikari to contest from Nandigram