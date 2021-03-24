First phase of polls more crucial for BJP's Mission 100+ in Assam

Guwahati: Eyeing a second consecutive term in Assam, the ruling BJP and its alliance partners have announced "Mission 100+" in the state. However, Mission 100+ is not going to be a cakewalk for the saffron party if they cannot perform well in the first phase of polls where 47 of the total 126 constituencies are going to polls next Saturday.

The first phase of the polls holds key to the success of the saffron alliance, feel political observers in the state.

The saffron party which is going to the polls along with Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), United Peoples' Party Liberal (UPPL) and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) vowed to secure 100 of the total 126 assembly seats in Assam. The Saffron alliance had in 2016 secured 83 seats together, which indicates that the alliance will require at least 13 more seats to achieve its goal of 'Mission 100+' this time.

Out of the 47 seats that are going to polls in the first phase, 28 are being held by the BJP while its partner AGP has eight seats. On the other hand, Congress had won nine segments out of these 47 while the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) had won two seats in 2016. However, observers feel that to be successful in its Mission 100+, the saffron alliance would not only have to retain the existing seats but also have to secure more seats to make the tally right this time.

Observers also feel that Congress and its allies who had floated the grand alliance will have an edge over the BJP and its allies in the constituencies that are going to polls in the second and third phase. It is also a fact that many constituencies which are going to polls in the second and third phase are not very favourable for the BJP and its allies due to the demographic pattern.

Also read: Amit Shah slams Congress alliance with AIUDF in Assam

Although BJP had won some of the constituencies going to polls in the second and third phases in 2016 yet the situation has changed this time after Congress had forged the alliance with the AIUDF, left and other parties. Besides, BJP's stand on the CAA and NRC is also affecting the saffron party and its allies in some of the constituencies, particularly giving an edge to the two new regional political parties which have already put CAA as their main poll agenda.

The Congress and AIUDF alliance is also likely to impact the BJP's prospects in constituencies like Katigora, Borkhala, Bilasipara East, Udarband, Mangaldai, Borkhetri, Sarbhog, Sonai, Patharkandi and Golakganj. If the BJP loses these constituencies then it is imperative that the saffron party and its allies perform better in 47 constituencies that go to polls in the first phase.