'Ghosts still exist': Tripura CM warns of CPI-M

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb Kumar on Sunday in reference to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) party's deep-rooted political activities stated that ‘ghosts still exist’ in the state during an election rally at Manughat in Dhalai district.

He said, “the party Karyakartas—be it Pristha Pramukh or state-level leaders— should not think that the CPI-M has lost its existence in the state. They must remember that the ghosts never die.”

The Chief Minister on Sunday launching a scathing attack against the Left Front said that the previous government did not even have a proper budget for Autonomous District Council (ADC). Even though the Left Front was in power in the state for a long time, there was no development in the state, he said.

Also read: Assam has two chief ministers: Priyanka Gandhi

“But, our government brought additional budget for an all-round growth of the ADC areas,” Deb said. The Chief Minister also slammed the previous Left Front government stating, “The construction of roads in the ADC was stalled for a long time since 2006."

Also read: Assam polls: JP Nadda to release BJP's manifesto on March 23

"They used to say that the agency entrusted for the task did not work after taking fund. But, the fact is that the fund was misappropriated by the comrades," he said.

On another note, Deb said, “In 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi freed Tripura from the misrule of communists."

Addressing the large gathering, Deb also expressed his confidence that BJP would secure a huge victory in the ensuing ADC polls. The election rally was held in support of the BJP-nominated candidates from 5-Chawmanu and 6- Manu- Chailengta ADC constituencies. The rally witnessed a huge response from the people during the rally.

Also read: Congress has no vision for Assam: Modi