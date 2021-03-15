Improved BSF-BGB relations resolves fencing impasse: IG Tripura frontier

Agartala: The relations between India’s BSF and Bangladesh’s BGB has seen a great improvement owing to collaborative programmes such as cycle rallies and other similar programmes, informed IG BSF Tripura Frontier Sushanta Kumar Nath on Monday.

While briefing the media persons on the occasion curtain-raiser for BSF-BGB Maitri (Friendly) football match which is scheduled to be held at Belonia in Tripura, IG Nath said, "The long-standing impasse over erecting SRF (Single Row Fencing) in select bordering patches is also coming to an amicable solution.

"There are altogether 15 patches where the BSF requires clearance from the BGB to erect fences as the structures fall within 150 yards of the international borders. The BGB has given its clearance for three particular stretches and we hope that the BGB will soon clear the pending requests also,” Nath said.

Nath attributed these developments to the friendly programmes running between both the forces in regular intervals.

According to Nath, a total of 40 kilometres stretch is left unfenced which is being covered with composite fencing.

“These fencings are being done beyond the 150 yards of international borders so the BGB has no roles to play there,” Nath added saying that some patches which required SRF (Single Row Fencing) amounted to a length of14 kilometres altogether in 15 separate patches. “In three of the 15 patches, BGB has given their clarification,” he added.

To a question regarding the reports of militant movements along the Indo-Bangla borders of Tripura, he said, “the BSF has tightened its vigil and security build ups equipped with high-tech manoeuvres like CCTV surveillance and all to prevent all kind of crimes. No criminal activity whether it is militant related or related to trans-border crime is being tolerated.”

The Maitri Football match is one of the first of its kind attempt taken by the Eastern Command of BSF headquartered at West Bengal to celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of Bangladesh independence.

A series of football matches will be played by BSF frontiers that fall under this command with its Bangladesh counterpart. The first match of the six-match series will be played at BKI ground located at Belonia, under South Tripura district. Along with the football teams, spectators from Bangladesh will also come to enjoy the friendly match.

Speaking on this, BSF IG said, “this match will further boost the camaraderie between the countries. Through this match, the contribution of BSF and India in Bangladesh liberation war will be commemorated”.

Director-General of BSF Rakesh Asthana will come to attend the football match along with ADG Eastern Command. Higher officials of BGB will also come for the match, added Nath.

According to a press communiqué issued on the occasion, matches will be also played at Baharampur, Karimganj, Sonamati, Tura and Guwahati to mark the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh independence.