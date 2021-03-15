In poll-bound Assam, why all roads are leading to North Bank?

Guwahati: Although there is nothing rare about the star campaigners of different political parties visiting the poll-bound states across the country, there is a difference as far as such visits are concerned in poll-bound Assam this time.

The star campaigners of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are seen campaigning aggressively around the constituencies in the North Bank of the Brahmaputra river in Assam this time.

Political observers feel that the 18 assembly segments located on the North Bank are likely to hold the key to success this time, particularly for the ruling BJP-led alliance, due to the changing political equations in the state.

While the ruling BJP-led alliance is likely to fare well in Upper Assam districts, the Congress-led grand alliance is likely to garner enough support in Lower Assam and Barak Valley.

The Congress-led alliance is also likely to do well in a few of the central Assam constituencies due to its alliance with All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) and Bodoland Peoples' Front (BPF).

So, for the ruling BJP-led alliance, it assumes immense significance that it retains its seats in North Bank which might be crucial this time.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already campaigned at Silapathar, Dhemaji, Dhekiajuli in the north bank for the party, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had also campaigned at Biswanath and Gohpur during his visit to Assam on March 14.

Modi during his visit also dedicated to the nation some infrastructure projects and laid the foundation of an engineering college worth Rs 3,000 crore.

BJP president JP Nadda, who had started his campaign trail in Assam from Barak Valley had also included North Bank constituencies like Dhakuakhana, Borsala, Sootea and Tezpur.

Nadda is also scheduled to address public rallies at Behali on March 21. Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath is also scheduled to address public rallies at Kalaigaon and Biswanath shortly.

Sources in the saffron party said that more star campaigners are likely to visit Assam in the run-up to the elections and constituencies in the North Bank are being listed in their itinerary.

The North bank accounts for 18 seats where Bodo, tea tribes are dominant voters and in a couple of consistencies, the Gorkha community has a substantial share.

In the last election, Dhemaji and Jonai seats were won by BJP’s allies, Gana Shakti, which has merged with BJP.

The Lakhimpur seat was won by BJP's alliance partner Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) in 2016.

The saffron party had also won the Bihpuria seat. Naoboicha seat which was won by All India United Democratic Front in 2016 will be contested by ally Congress.

The constituency has substantial Muslim votes and AGP will contest this seat this time.

Dhekiajuli, Dhakuakhana, Barchalla, Behali, Rangapara, Gohpur, Sootea, Biswanath was won by BJP in 2016 while the AGP had won the Tezpur seat.

BPF which was part of BJP led coalition in the past had won Panari, Mazbat, Udalguri and Kalaigaon seats.

However, as the BPF had severed its ties with the BJP and joined the Congress this time, the saffron party might not have a cakewalk in these constituencies this time.

BPF chief Hagrama Mohilary had earlier said that Congress will win these seats as the BPF is with Congress now.

On the other hand, Congress is also trying to gain its lost ground in the North Bank this time.

The party had already sent its star campaigner Priyanka Gandhi to woo the voters in the North Bank.

Gandhi, who had recently started her campaigns in Assam, chose to address people at Tezpur, Gahpur and at Biswanath, which falls in the North Bank.

