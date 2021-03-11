Is it the end of Mahanta era in Assam politics?

Guwahati: This is no less than the end of an era in Assam politics. Assam's strongest and most known regional political leader, Prafulla Kumar Mahanta has decided not to contest the forthcoming elections.

Mahanta's decision came a few days after Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) denied him a ticket from the Bahrampur constituency, a constituency he had been winning from 1991. The regional party, which is going to polls along with the ruling BJP, has decided to vacate the seat to the saffron party as part of the alliance agreement.

Although Mahanta's wife had been very vocal against the present AGP leadership in the last few days for refusing the party ticket to Mahanta to contest the polls and repeatedly stated that he would contest the polls either on a different party ticket or as an Independent, yet Mahanta on Wednesday announced that he would not contest the polls.

Irrespective of his popularity or infamy, Mahanta is inseparable from the politics of Assam. While he led the regional party governments in Assam for two terms, he had also adored the treasury bench as the Leader of Opposition in Assam legislative assembly for four times. A founder president of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Mahanta had also led the state during the most tumultuous period during his tenure as the Chief Minister.

Born on December 23 of 1952 at Nagaon, Mahanta successfully led the six year long Assam movement and became the Chief Minister of Assam during one of the darkest phases of Assam. In 1985 Mahanta also became the youngest Chief Minister of India. The political career of Mahanta witnessed severe challenges as the activities of banned organizations like United Liberation Front of Asom (Ulfa) increased manifold during the first term of Mahanta led government between 1985 to 1990.

A spate in the insurgent activities led to the Indian army's 'Operation Bajrang', the first of its kind anti-insurgency operation in Assam to contain the situation. After Bajrang, operation Rhino followed which rather than containing the situation led to allegations of human rights violation cases across the state. Allegations of extrajudicial killings cropped up during this period. Although the regional party lost the 1991 elections, it bounced back again in 1996 with Mahanta as the Chief Minister once again.

The second term of Mahanta as the Chief Minister was also marked with controversies. While the assassination of journalist Parag Kumar Das was one of the controversies that took place during this tenure, the period also witnessed 'secret killings', series of extrajudicial killings allegedly undertaken by the state and central government to eliminate some of members of the Ulfa cadres and their family members. Finger was often pointed at Mahanta for the 'secret killings' as he kept the Home portfolio for himself during the period.

THe AGP lost the 2001 elections to the Congress but Mahanta could retain his Bahrampur seat despite all odds all these years. Mahanta was against the regional party's alliance with BJP in 2016. The gap between Mahanta and present leadership of the AGP came to the forefront when Mahanta took a stand against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in 2019. While the AGP supported the CAA amidst strong public protests, Mahanta remained firm about his anti-CAA stand.

Denial to the AGP ticket to Mahanta to contest the forthcoming poll was not shocking, rather many had seen it coming. Mahanta was sidelined in the party, which he had founded in 1985 and the party had even stopped inviting Mahanta to the legislature party meetings.

As the two time chief minister has remained silent over the latest developments in the past few days, people of the state are now waiting to see if Mahanta goes into oblivion or bounces back as a new regional force, which is lacking in Assam at present.

