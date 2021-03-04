It's 'give and take' policy in Assam election seat sharing deal

New Delhi: Following a "give and take" policy, the seat-sharing arrangements between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL) have almost been finalised in New Delhi following two day long back to back meeting between BJP top brass and state leaders.

The final seat-sharing arrangement and alliance is likely to be announced by BJP president JP Nadda.

If sources in the BJP are to be believed, many sitting legislators from both BJP and AGP might not get tickets this time. The BJP is also likely to contest in 3-4 seats in Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) area with support from UPPL.

A day after two back to back meetings with Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, state BJP leaders and leaders from AGP and UPPL met at party general secretary Dilip Saikia's residence at South Avenue.

Sources said that the meeting elaborately discussed some crucial seats where both BJP and AGP are willing to contest.

BJP is likely to take away seats like Lakhimpur, Barahampur and Kamalpur Assembly constituency from AGP as the party think that it has good prospect in the AGP belt.

Interestingly, former Assam Chief Minister Prafulla Kumar Mahanta is a sitting MLA from the Barahampur constituency.

However, BJP is also likely to give the Hajo constituency to AGP.

The UPPL is likely to contest from 8-10 seats in the BTR region giving the rest to BJP.

Talking to the newsmen after the meeting at Dilip Saikia's residence, former Union Minister Rajen Gohain said that he is interested to contest from the Barahmapur constituency.

Also read: Nadda to announce alliance with AGP and BTR, says Assam BJP chief

"If Barahampur remains with BJP, I will be interested to contest from the seat," said Gohain.

Senior BJP leader and Assam Health Minister Hemanta Biswa Sharma skipped from giving any reaction.

After the meeting at Dilip Saikia's residence, state BJP leaders called on JP Nadda at his residence for a final round of discussion.

Till the filing of the report, the meeting at Nadda's is still going on.

The BJP president is likely to announce the seat distribution and alliance with AGP and UPPL for the Assam election later in a press briefing.

The Assam election will be held in three phases. In the first phase, 47 seats in 12 districts will go to the polls on March 27. In the second phase, 39 constituencies in 13 districts will go for polls on April 1 and the remaining 40 constituencies in 13 districts will go to the polls on April 6.

The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

In the 2016 Assembly election, BJP bagged 60 seats, AGP 14 and BPF (former ally of BJP) bagged 12 seats.