No confidence in another BJP ruled Panchayat in Tripura

Agartala: At a time when intense political outreach programmes are being carried out in the TTAADC areas of the state, the BJP party faced another big jolt in face of a no-confidence notice issued by its own party members at Laxmipur Gram Panchayat of Kailashahar under Unakoti district of Tripura.

The majority of BJP elected members moved the notice after being literally fed up with the fund embezzlement and large-scale corruption. The Panchayat members accused Pradhan Mani Rani Malakar of all the mismanagement going on in the Panchayat.

In the last Panchayat elections, BJP bagged eight seats in the 11-member Panchayat where the Congress bagged one and the Left won the remaining two seats. Mani Rani Malakar had been unanimously made the Pradhan with Sahid Khan holding the responsibility of Upa-Pradhan. But, after some time, the majority of the BJP members realized that Pradhan exploiting his post got involved in some unethical activities.

Wasting no time, six out of eight members moved to the local Mondol office and reported the activities. But, to their utter surprise, nothing significant took place. One of the members said, “the Pradhan and some leaders of the Mondol are complicit in siphoning off Panchayat funds. And, a section of leaders get regular cut money from the welfare schemes and beneficiary selection process”.

However, deputy director Panchayat department Sudip Kumar Kar confirmed the news and said a no-confidence notice had been submitted with his office and proceedings would be done as per the schedule.

It is also worthy to be mentioned here that in the last couple of years BJP lost many of its Panchayats owing to no-confidence notices. If there were instances where BJP and opposition CPM joined hands to oust the Panchayat head and his or her deputy.

