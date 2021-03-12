Security forces appeal to North-eastern states to be vigilant over Myanmar refuge influx

Imphal: In view of the current escalating security situation in Myanmar and its implications for the border villages of Manipur, the Chassad Battalion of Assam Rifles conducted a security meeting at Nampisha village in Kamjong district on Friday.

The village members were specifically made aware of the present situation in Myanmar and were asked to inform all the villagers to report any Myanmar locals trying to take refuge in the Indian region, said a statement of the paramilitary force.

In the meet, it was conveyed to the authorities that the role of village headman was crucial for the security of the region and help the security forces to bring peace and stability in the region, added the statement.

Village headmen and village authorities of Grihang, Ningchou, Nampisha, Meitei and Kangpat villages attended the meeting, it added.

This comes after it has reported that Myanmar police personnel and civilians have crossed over into India and are seeking refuge in Mizoram.

Myanmar also requested the administration in Mizoram to send back policemen, who have crossed over to the northeastern state to take refuge, following last month's military coup in the neighbouring country.

